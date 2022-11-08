Surrey couple wins $1M from Lotto Max

Michelle and Ben Tessarolo pose for a photo after winning $1 million from Lotto Max. (Photo: BCLC)

Michelle and Ben Tessarolo got the surprise of a lifetime on Oct. 21 when they realized they had won $1 million from Lotto Max.

“We were at home watching TV, and I thought my Lotto! app must have an error and then we double-checked our numbers online,” said Michelle in a statement.

They plan to use their winnings to go on an Alaskan cruise to celebrate their upcoming 20th anniversary. They said the winnings will also help them prepare for retirement.

The Tessarolos purchased the winning ticket from Circle K at 10020 152 St. in Surrey.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $159 million in winnings from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

LotterySurrey