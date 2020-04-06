Surrey Councillor Linda Annis. (File photo)

Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December

Linda Annis is expected to present notice of motion to that effect at April 6 “virtual” council meeting

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis is calling for Surrey property and business taxes to be deferred – interest-free – until Dec. 2 on account of the economic outfall from the pandemic.

She is expected to present a notice of motion to that effect at tonight’s “virtual” council meeting, Monday April 6.

“I think it’s important that our city find really practical ways to help families and businesses in these tough economic times,” Annis said. “Losing your job because of COVID-19’s impact on our local and provincial economy is bad enough, we shouldn’t be adding more stress for families and businesses when it comes to paying property taxes.”

Property taxes are currently due on July 2 and that’d deadline, Annis says, it worrisome to residents and business owners who are already “stressed out about the future.”

Annis noted that we are “all in this together” and local taxpayers need to know city hall “is here to help.”

READ ALSO: Surrey city council moving to virtual meetings

READ ALSO: Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,016 workers laid off

“We’ll all get through this, but in the meantime we need to look at how our city can reach out and take away some of the stress and anxiety Surrey residents and businesses are feeling today,” Annis said. “Deferring property taxes until December is the least we can do under the circumstances. It might mean we’ll have to tighten our belt at city hall for a few months, but I think Surrey’s families and businesses are worth it.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau
Next story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Just Posted

Mark Taylor’s hockey life: A ‘Cyclone’ for grandpa, pro days in NHL and new gig as DHA coach

Retail store operator embraces the role of coaching female hockey players

Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December

Linda Annis is expected to present notice of motion to that effect at April 6 “virtual” council meeting

Tour de White Rock cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Annual cycling races were originally scheduled for July 18-19

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 6: Thousands apply for emergency response benefit on opening day of program

A new approach needed to get Canadians home from India, MPs say

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and Abbotsford MP Ed Fast issue joint call

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read