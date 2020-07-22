Surrey Councillor Linda Annis. (Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey councillor wants ‘major’ accounting firm to review city’s land portfolio

Linda Annis seeking recommendations that ‘leverage’ Surrey’s land through leasing rather than selling it

Surrey Councillor Linda Annis says the city should look to UBC Properties Trust as an answer to Mayor Doug McCallum having recently dissolved the Surrey City Development Corporation to bring its operations in-house.

In June the city took over SCDC’s assets as Surrey continues to struggle under a $42 million deficit as a result of the pandemic.

McCallum characterized the move as an exercise in streamlining. But Annis said she’s “increasingly worried” it will result in city land being sold off.

“We have only so much city land and when it’s gone it’s gone,” Annis warned. “Today our land portfolio is worth some $250 million, and we should be leasing it, rather than selling it for a quick hit of cash that does nothing for the future of our city.”

READ ALSO: Surrey takes over SCDC as city struggles under $42M deficit

Annis says a lot can be learned from the UBC model, “which typically leases for 99 years.

“In the process UBC takes home a big dividend each year, giving the university an ongoing and sustainable stream of new revenue,” she explained. “In fact, since its inception in 1988, the trust has endowed UBC with $2 billion.”

Annis argues that Surrey needs to adopt a model “that puts our land to work, but keeps it owned by the people of Surrey.

“The UBC Properties Trust model is certainly worth looking at and its results for UBC are terrific and long lasting,” she said. “I worry that when our land is inside city hall it also becomes vulnerable to politics, where it becomes too easy to simply sell off our land as a knee-jerk decision or way to solve a temporary issue such as a deficit.

Annis said she intends to introduce a notice of motion at the Monday, July 27 “virtual” city council meeting calling on a “major” accounting and consulting firm to “review Surrey’s land portfolio and make business model recommendations that leverage the land through leasing rather than selling it.”

She noted in a press release Wednesday that over the past seven years the SCDC, which was founded in 2007, paid Surrey $36 million in dividends and there’s a cumulative surplus of $46 million “for reinvestment” in future projects.

“Our city’s land assets belong to everyone in Surrey, including future generations,” Annis said. “Every Surrey city council should be looking to make sure we hold onto our land for generations to come. When we own our land we have options, opportunities and dividends for years to come. But, when that land is sold we get one cheque and that’s it, it’s gone for good.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds should invest $50B in green projects for post-pandemic stimulus: experts
Next story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Surrey councillor wants ‘major’ accounting firm to review city’s land portfolio

Linda Annis seeking recommendations that ‘leverage’ Surrey’s land through leasing rather than selling it

White Rock namesake sullied with anti-police graffiti

Messages, removed Wednesday morning, ‘not good for community’

OUR VIEW: Surrey, be COVID-19 wise

Now’s especially not the time for careless, unwise behaviour

Anti-racism rallies planned across Delta this weekend

Participants will meet at three locations then fan out to various street corners

Serving station helps White Rock Rotary hot meal program

Donated structure will have life beyond pandemic

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 5

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Trudeau must look into complaints about Governor General, Singh says

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calling on feds to look into accusations

Federal Court declares Canada-U.S. refugee pact unconstitutional

The agreement meant Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19 out front of B.C. pharmacy

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Most Read