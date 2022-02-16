Surrey councillor says trash bins ‘overflowing’ in city parks

Coun. Jack Hundial made the remarks as council awarded $1.2M in landscaping contracts on Feb. 14

A Surrey councillor says a “better level of service” is required for picking up garbage around bins “overflowing” with trash in city parks.

“Especially in the summertime,” Coun. Jack Hundial told his council colleagues. “We’ve received multiple complaints, all of us on council here have received images along this, complaints from residents in this.”

Hundial made his remarks prior to council approving on Feb. 14 a total of $1,210,067.04 in contracts for A & B to Horizon Landscape Contractors and Vane Lawn & Garden Services to provide landscape maintenance services in the city’s parks.

“Certainly in awarding these contracts I really want to preface for these contractors that a priority does need to be to cleaning up the overflowing garbage bins in our parks.”

Horizon will receive $525,959.78 for a one-year-term with an expenditure limit set at $552,257.77 while Vane’s contract for a one-year term is $684,107.26 with a $718,312.62 expenditure limit. Council also approved an option for both contracts to be extended for three additional one-year terms.

The scope of work includes all equipment, labour and materials necessary for landscape maintenance such as grass cutting, line trimming, litter pick-up and hard surface maintenance.

“The City has received good value and service by contracting out the maintenance work associated with its landscape maintenance park site inventory,” Laurie Cavan, Surrey’s general manager of parks, recreation and culture, stated in a corporate report to council.



