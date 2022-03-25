Surrey council to consider $6M in road paving packages

Surrey council will consider two major road network paving packages at its Monday meeting, and a third contract related to intersection improvements.

The city’s engineering department recommends that council award BA Blacktop Ltd. $6,009,110.39 in contracts. The first is for $2,740, 290.92 contract, with a set spending limit of $3,050,000, for arterial road paving at 152 Street between 78 Avenue and 79 Avenue, and on Fraser Highway between 152 Street and 160 Street and 195 Street to 196 Street.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said the projects along Fraser Highway won’t be impacted by the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project. The contract work, if council approves the award, is expected to begin in April and be completed by June with construction permitted for both packages between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The second contract is for $3,268,819.47, with spending limited to $3.6 million, for collector road paving at 60 Avenue between 168 Street and 176 Street, and arterial road paving at 140 Street between 84 Avenue and 88 Avenue; 144 Street between 60 Avenue and 64 Avenue; and on 16 Avenue between 144 Street and 152 Street.

“The construction package related to this contract consists of repaving of arterial and collector roads to maintain a state of good repair,” Neuman states in a corporate report to council. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed by August.

Meantime, council will also consider awarding $1,308,948.90 to Cancon Construction Ltd. for intersection improvements, with the expenditure limit set at $1,440,000. This is for new traffic circles at 63 Avenue and 166 Street, 60 Avenue and 166 Street, 63B Avenue and 190 Street, and intersection improvements at 168 Street and 64 Avenue.



