Surrey council to consider $16.2M in 84th Avenue connector contracts tonight

The project, at the south end of Bear Creek Park, was originally estimated to cost $12.25M to $13M

Friends of Bear Creek Park held a ‘yellow-ribbon event’ on Saturday (June 12, 2021), with protesters at 84th Avenue and King George Boulevard and 84th Avenue and 140th Street. People were asked to tie a yellow ribbon in their yard “to celebrate and to show support for our trees in Bear Creek Park.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey city council has been asked by staff to award more than $16.2 million in construction contracts related to the 84th Avenue corridor project to connect King George Boulevard and 140th Street at the south end of Bear Creek Park.

Council is expected to vote on the matter tonight (Monday, July 26). Staff has recommended Tybo Contracting Ltd. be awarded a $15,524,250 contract for work on the corridor and “associated park improvements” and Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd. be awarded $682,500 for related engineeing construction services.

The project was originally estimated to cost $12.25 million to $13 million.

A corporate report by Scott Neuman, the city’s general manager of engineering, says there’s funding approved in the 2021 transportation and utilities budget that includes “the unforeseen $3 million in park and environmental enhancements and $2 million for landfill soil disposal.”

The contract work, if approved, is expected to begin in August 2021 and be done by September 2022, one month before the next civic election. Construction will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, in compliance with Surrey’s noise control bylaw, and 24 hours a day, seven days a week for work that’s not adjacent to the strata property at King George and 84th.

Neuman stated in his report that 63 trees measuring at least 30 centimetres in diameter at breast height. Fifty-five of those are Alder and Cottonwood, and to “offset the trees removed,” he said, “the city will plant all trees at a three-to-one ratio,” exceeding that required under Surrey’s tree protection bylaw.

Meantime, Councillor Brenda Locke, who is running for mayor in the 2022 civic electionn, said she thinks the 84th Avenue project is “completely wrong.”

“We don’t need that road there,” Locke said.

If she’s elected mayor and the road is not finished by then, she said, “the road will not be finished.”



