Surrey council moves 16 Avenue townhouse project forward

Rezoning and other changes requested to facilitate a 22-townhouse project on four lots in the 15900-block of 16 Avenue have received third reading from Surrey council.
Council voted June 25 – with Coun. Dave Woods opposed – to approve rezoning, an amendment to the city’s official community plan and a variance permit to reduce minimum setbacks.
The application had been referred back to staff following a Feb. 19 public hearing in which council heard allegations concerning a tree-cutting application targeting a trio of trees on property to the west of the site.
Council also heard that public feedback on the plan had not been sought.
Area planning manager Ron Hintsche told Peace Arch News earlier this month that the applicant “is now in a position to work on all application requirements, including the servicing agreement, following which, it can proceed for consideration of final adoption.”