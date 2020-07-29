Surrey council gives nod to 131-townhouse project for Guildford

‘For me it’s just too much density,’ Councillor Steven Pettigrew said

A Guildford townhouse project featuring 131 new homes has been given third-reading approval by city council.

It will be located at 9953 and 9965-156 St.

A “virtual” public hearing was held July 27, with the applicant seeking an amendment to the Official Community Plan to rezone the property from urban to multiple residential.

Council received 35 submissions expressing support, one expressing concerns and 30 opposed to the project.

The Surrey School District anticipates this project will mean 34 more students for William F. Davidson elementary schools and 18 more for Johnston Heights secondary.

“Quite frankly, that it an absurdity,” resident Richard Landale told council. “Especially for that given area.”

Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners, said despite six of eight mature trees set to be “killed off,” it is “good to see” that 234 trees are expected to be planted.

“It’s good to see that the outdoor amenity area is larger than that which is required,” she added.

Concerns about parking and traffic safety were also raised.

“For me it’s just too much density,” Councillor Steven Pettigrew said. “It doesn’t match the neighborhood.

“Not at the expense of the people that live here now,” he said.

Council is now on its summer break. Its next regular council meeting is set for Sept. 14.



