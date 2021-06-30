Surrey council awards nearly $3.6M in design, construction contracts for two major recreation projects

These are for work on the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex and the City Centre Sports Complex

Surrey city council is moving apace with two major community recreation projects, awarding $3,584,910 in architectural design contracts for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex and the City Centre Sports Complex.

Council on June 28 approved a $1,050,000 contract with Taylor Kurts Architecture + Design Inc. in association with Rounthwaite, Dick and Hadley Architects Inc. to complete the architectural design process and construction administration services for the Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex. According to a corporate report, the project will help meet the community’s needs for ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons and skating sessions, as well as provide dry-floor summer use for lacrosse, ball hockey and other sports.

Annis noted that when the project was planned in 2018 at $35 million and now is budgeting at $50.1 She asked if there are additional amenities worked into the project since 2018. City planner Jean Lamontagne said “basically I would say nothing has changed from the original concept.”

Councillor Jack Hundial asked if there is opportunity to build more than two rinks at this time. He was told future expansion plans include four rinks all told. Councillor Doug Elford said he “firmly” believes in “getting these projects moving really quickly, real fast because you know we keep hearing all the time there’s demand for infrastructure and we’re delivering.”

Council also awarded a $2,534,830 contract to Shape Architecture Inc. for the first phase of the City Centre Sports Complex, which is to be integrated into the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. Councillor Brenda Locke asked city staff if a pool will be included in this facility “downstream” and staff replied there is room for expansion.

Councillor Allison Patton said it’s “not easy to get all of this done in the middle of a pandemic and other cities aren’t doing it, we are. So I’m really proud of us and the work that our city’s doing.”

Mayor Doug McCallum noted the city is working on 16 projects that will cost well over $200 million. “There is no other city even building one major project that I can see and yet we’re building 16 and I am really proud of our city, I am proud of our staff that have put this all together,” he said. “I am proud of council for those the ones that did support these projects and the budget that voted for them. It showed vision to come out of COVID-19 with all these new facilities that are going to be built.”



