Map identifies the locations of nine construction projects near Surrey schools. They include new sidewalks, street-lighting, and pedestrian crossings. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey council awards contract for sidewalk work near several schools

On March 11, council also approved a contract that will see the repaving of five roads in the city

Several Surrey schools are getting upgrades to nearby streets, after council approved a contract for the work during its March 11 council meeting.

Council awarded a contract to build new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to the lowest bidder, All Roads Construction Ltd., in the amount of roughly $2.85 million, with contingency set at $3.13 million.

The contract includes nine projects in all.

There will be new sidewalk and street-lighting work done near five Surrey schools including Cindrich Elementary (from 134th Street to King George Boulevard on 92nd Avenue); Zion Lutheran Church and school (along 179th Street from 58th to 60th avenues); Regent Christian Academy (along 66th Avenue); Latimer Road Elementary (along 192nd Street from 62A Avenue to Fraser Highway); and Surrey Centre Elementary (along Bell Road from 165B Street to Old McLellan Road).

There will also be a “curb bulge” pedestrian crossing built near AJ McEllan Elementary (63rd Avenue at 165th Street); a median reconfiguration pedestrian crossing near Sunrise Ridge Elementary and Bible Way Christian Academy (in the 18400-block of 60th Avenue); a “Delta Island” pedestrian crossing near White Rock Christian Academy (in the 15300-block of 24th Avenue) and a cul-de-sac rebuild at 25th Avenue east of 134th Street.

The work is expected to commence in April and be completed in October, a city report notes.

READ ALSO: Surrey explores around-the-clock construction for city contracts

“There are no road closures or night work planned for projects in this Contract. As a result, there are no prolonged impacts to any residences or businesses resulting from any of the Contract work,” staff say, adding that work is permitted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on local and collector roads.

Including the work in this contract, city staff note Surrey has invested approximately $25 million in Safe and Active School improvements in the last five years.

Meantime, during the March 11 meeting council also awarded a roughly $4.06 million contract to Lafarge Canada Inc for five repaving projects around the city.

The projects are in the following locations: 152nd Street from 76th to 80th avenues; 150th Street from 100th to 102nd avenues; 192nd Street from 28th to 32nd avenues; 88th Avenue from King George Boulevard to 140th Street; and along 108th Avenue from University Drive to King George Boulevard.

“Several short duration road closures plus work at night is planned for projects in this Contract to accommodate the construction of the work and to avoid excessive congestion that would have resulted if some of these works were constructed during the day,” staff note in a report to council. “Paving with partial road closures at night are planned for 152 Street from 76 Avenue to 80 Avenue, 152 Street at 100 Avenue, and 88 Avenue from King George Boulevard to 140 Street. Short duration road closures are planned for 192 Street from 28 Avenue to 32 Avenue, 150 Street from 100 Avenue to 102 Avenue, and 108 Avenue from University Drive to King George Boulevard.”

The repaving work is expected to begin this month and wrap up in September.

The funding for both contracts will come from the city’s approved 2019 transportation budget.


