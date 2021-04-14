Two members of Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) get ready to hit the beat. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Two members of Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) get ready to hit the beat. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey cops see surge in non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders

The CCET issued 18 violation tickets totalling nearly $17,000 in fines last week

The Surrey RCMP’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team issued 18 violation tickets totalling nearly $17,000 in fines last week for non-compliance with public health orders.

“Our officers have recently seen the number of people and businesses ignoring public health orders creeping up,” said Sergeant Tyler Wickware, of the CCET. “Especially with sunny weather now here, it can be very inviting to gather with others, so we are reminding everyone that public health orders are still in effect limiting gatherings, even outdoors.”

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said most of this stemmed from large gatherings. She said between April 7 and April 11, CCET officers dealt with five separate residences after receiving complaints about large gatherings. One involved a wedding in Newton attended by 22 people on April 7. “The host of the gathering was issued a violation tickets for $2300 for hosting a non-compliant event,” Sidhu said.

READ ALSO: Surrey team policing compliance with COVID-19 orders caps first year on Friday

On April 10 officers checked a restaurant in the 9400-block of 120 Street and found people dining inside it contrary to current public health orders. “A violation ticket was issued to the restaurant owner. This was the second violation for this establishment, as such Fraser Health authorities were also notified,” Sidhu said.

The following day, police responded to a report of a man refusing to wear a mask in a store in the 7300-block of King George Boulevard and spoke with him in the parking lot, Sidhu said, “where he was uncooperative with police and continued to cause a disturbance. He was issued violation tickets for failing to wear a face covering, failing to comply with direction, and for abusive and belligerent behavior.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusPoliceSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to request federal exemption for simple drug possession
Next story
White Rock council deems Maccaud Park pickleball courts out of bounds

Just Posted

Recycling day in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey says no to fining residents for putting wrong items in disposal bins

Council rejects corporate report recommending penalties and fines be issued for garbage, recycling and organics contamination

Surrey-area family physician Dr. Inderjit “Andy” Jassal in a photo posted to gofundme.com.
Friends rally to help family of Surrey doctor dead of heart attack at age 42

‘The medical community is a tight knit community; many knew Andy well’

The Fraser Valley Bandits chose Surrey native Adam Paige in the second round of the 2021 CEBL Draft. (Contributed photo)
Former Semiahmoo hoops star ‘really excited’ for chance to play close to home

Adam Paige drafted by the CEBL’s Fraser Valley Bandits

Two members of Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) get ready to hit the beat. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey cops see surge in non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders

The CCET issued 18 violation tickets totalling nearly $17,000 in fines last week

Surrey farmland (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Hey Surrey, don’t squash the squashes

Clearly more respect for other peoples’ property and livelihood is in order here

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)
Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read