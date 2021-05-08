Surrey communities recording more COVID-19 cases also seeing lower vaccination rates

Those same communities were highlighted in the SPEAK survey, which highlighted disparities in the city

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey, which would be in what the BCCDC refers to as the Panorama community, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins

Surrey neighbourhoods, seeing a large uptick in daily COVID-19 cases, are some of the same ones grappling with some of the lowest vaccination rates.

That’s according to documents first obtained by the Vancouver Sun, an internal report for the week of April 23 to 29. In it, the distribution of B.C. coronavirus cases broken down into local neighbourhoods, different from what has been released since the pandemic began early in 2020.

Currently, officials release weekly case counts segmented by Local Health Service areas, which includes groupings of cities with populations the size of Surrey (over 500,000 citizens).

News agencies across the province, including Black Press Media, have asked in the past for more detailed breakdowns of COVID cases.

Other regions in the country, such as Toronto and central Alberta, are seeing steady daily case counts reported as part of neighbourhood data.

The B.C. CDC breaks Surrey into two sub-regions: Surrey (the northern part of the city) and South Surrey/White Rock. The city consists of nine communities: Cloverdale, East Newton, West Newton, Fleetwood, Guildford, North Surrey, Panorama and Whalley and South Surrey.

By the end of April, Surrey had about 26 per cent of the overall cases, 33,146 in total, but only accounts for about 11 per cent of B.C.’s total population.

A map of cases for the week of April 23 to 29, in a leaked B.C. Centre for Disease Control report first obtained by the Vancouver Sun. (Map: BCCDC)

A map of cases for the week of April 23 to 29, in a leaked B.C. Centre for Disease Control report first obtained by the Vancouver Sun. This inset from the provincial map shows the breakdown of the nine Surrey communities, according to the BCCDC. (Map: BCCDC)

During the week of April 23 to 29, the Whalley, North Surrey, East Newton and West Newton communities were averaging more than 40 cases per 100,000 a day. However, the report shows both West and East Newton saw a decrease while Whalley saw an increase.

Meantime, Guildford, Fleetwood, Cloverdale and Panorama saw an average of 20 to 40 cases per 100,000 a day, with both Cloverdale and Panorama seeing a decrease from the week prior.

South Surrey had the lowest daily rate, with 10 to 20 cases per 100,000 a day.

During a last-minute media conference Friday (May 7), following the release of the leaked documents, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said “one of the things to keep in mind is that positivity rates at very small geographic levels become highly unstable, especially when you use a fairly short period of time to report them” in reference to a question from a reporter about positivity rates being more than 20 per cent in some Surrey communities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry added, “That’s one of the reasons why we look at these data over time.”

“It is about what is the trend that’s happening? How many tests are done? How many people is it, because we’ve targeted certain areas for testing that we’ve had an increase. Is it because we’ve done testing in a known outbreak in a food plant in that area that has meant that we have uncovered a number of positive people who may be asymptomatic but contacts?”

A map of vaccination rates for the week of April 23 to 29, in a leaked B.C. Centre for Disease Control report first obtained by the Vancouver Sun. (Map: BCCDC)

A map of vaccination rates for the week of April 23 to 29, in a leaked B.C. Centre for Disease Control report first obtained by the Vancouver Sun. This inset from the provincial map shows the breakdown of the nine Surrey communities, according to the BCCDC. (Map: BCCDC)

A comparison of the data shows that some of the same communities seeing higher cases are grappling with lower vaccination rates.

Between 21 and 40 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Whalley, Guildford, North Surrey and East and West Newton have had their first dose. In Fleetwood, Panorama, Cloverdale and South Surrey, between 41 and 60 per cent of those aged 18 and over have had their first dose.

Those same community breakdowns were used in B.C. CDC’s BC COVID-19 Survey on Population, Experience, Action and Knowledge (SPEAK), which was rolled out during the first wave of the pandemic with results released in early December 2020, during the second wave of the pandemic.

When the results of that first survey were released (the BCCDC currently has a second SPEAK survey underway), some pointed out the disparities between the north and south ends of the city and the need for better communication in those communities, specifically multilingual messaging.

When it came to being able to work remotely, 43.7 per cent of West Newton residents and 49.3 per cent of East Newton residents said they were able to. That’s compared to 51.5 per cent for all of Surrey and 54.7 per cent for Fraser Health.

As for future financial stress, such as making ends meet, 64.5 per cent in West Newton and 47.7 per cent in East Newton said their “financial stress will be worse if the public health response to the pandemic does not change for the next few months.” That’s compared to 48.4 per cent in all of Surrey and 43.5 per cent in Fraser Health.

When it came to difficulty accessing a family doctor, 71.5 per cent in West Newton and 72.2 per cent in East Newton said they had “difficulty accessing health care since the coronavirus pandemic.” That’s compared to 61.6 per cent in all of Surrey and 55.1 per cent in Fraser Health.

“In summary, Newton residents felt greater financial stress, worked more essential jobs, were more concerned for their health, had less access to a doctor, and had a lower sense of community belonging. These are all factors that could contribute to a greater spread of COVID,” Paul Hillsdon, a Surrey resident and urban planner/geographer said on Twitter when the results were released.

“Similar COVID spikes have occurred in other South Asian communities, including in England, Ontario, and Alberta. Clearly our health-care systems, and broader social and community institutions, have neglected the unique needs and realities of this diaspora.”

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani



