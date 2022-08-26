Mount Rainier, located in Washington State, is shown in a photo posted to commons.wikimedia.org.

Surrey climber falls to death on Mount Rainier on ‘Disappointment Cleaver’ route of the U.S. peak

On Monday, witnesses reported seeing a climber take a substantial fall

The body of a Surrey climber has been recovered from the south side of Mount Rainier, about 59 miles south of Seattle.

Identified as Chun Hui Zhang, 52, of Surrey, the climber was on a private, recreational summit climb of Mount Rainier with friends, according to a news release posted on the National Park Service website Thursday (Aug. 25).

Three days earlier, on Monday (Aug. 22), witnesses reported seeing a climber take a substantial fall while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier, the release says.

“Several unsuccessful attempts were made by mountain climbing guides and National Park Service rangers to locate the fallen climber. Zhang was located the following day by a team of NPS rangers. Using an NPS-contracted helicopter, rangers were able access and extricate the climber’s body.”

“Guides and staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. provided valuable assistance with the incident,” the release adds.


