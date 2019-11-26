Surrey Christmas Bureau director Lisa Werring and longtime volunteer Fred Minty. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations to meet ‘increasing need’

The Surrey charity begins distributing toys to families in need this week

With Christmas less than a month away, a Surrey charity that helps make the holiday happen for thousands of local children is asking for help.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau begins distributing toys to families in need on Wednesday (Nov. 27) and is calling for donations to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

The charity reports that so far this year, more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children have signed up for help and more are registering every day.

“With over 2,000 families to help during the season, we schedule approximately 85 families per day to come in and pick up toys, so we do have to start early,” said Lisa Werring, the bureau’s executive director. “During the first week of toy distribution alone, we are scheduled to supply toys to 765 children and 268 teens, which will deplete our existing stock significantly. We need a constant supply of toy donations now and throughout the season to keep our shelves full. Our fantastic team of volunteers work tirelessly restocking all season to ensure parents have the dignity of a full shopping experience.

“The saddest thing we can imagine is anyone looking at an almost empty shelf, thinking they have to pick the last toy available,” she added.

The bureau is asking any businesses and families that have been conducting toy drives to bring the items down to the Toy Depot at 10240 City Parkway as soon as possible.

Teen gifts are always a big need, Werring said.

“During the holidays, sharing that special family meal on the table is just as important as the toys under the tree,” she noted. “The bureau is also in need of cash donations to fulfill our grocery hamper program for these families. To date, the financial requirement for the hamper program is $116,000, that figure will grow to approximately $150,000 before the season is over. Thousands of families count on us and community champions are desperately needed to help us put toys under trees, turkeys on tables and make sure Christmas is merry for everyone.”

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.


