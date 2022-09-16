Surrey career fair to focus on job opportunities and post-secondary education

A job fair is coming to Surrey at the end of the month.

The Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event will take place Sept. 30 right next to city hall in the Civic Hotel.

A post for the job fair online notes there will be more than 35 exhibitors showcasing a wide array of jobs Sept. 30.

BC Corrections is the job fair’s title sponsor and the organization is in the midst of hiring new correctional officers.

“After two years of virtual meetings, classes and events, we are thrilled to be back in person and helping people make the connections they need to take the next step in their careers,” said Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need right here.”

Pal added that right now businesses in Surrey, the Lower Mainland, and B.C. are in dire need of people to fill a wide variety of positions.

She also noted that one million new job opportunities will pop up across B.C. in the next ten years.

Pal explained that employers are having to pivot as the province’s unemployment rate continues to drop. She said many employers are working hard to enhance “workplace culture” to offer job seekers positions that are both “rewarding and meaningful” along with competitive salaries and benefits.

She said the job fair is unique because it gives jobseekers the chance to bounce questions off employers without the stress of sitting in an interview room.

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” said Pal.

There will also be lots of post-secondary institutions at the job fair, such as Discovery Community College, Eton College and many more.

The career fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Civic Ballroom at at Surrey’s Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Avenue.

For more info, visit: events.blackpress.ca, email events@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black Press Extreme Career FairCareersJobsJobs and Careers