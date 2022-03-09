Surrey buys 9.3-acre site for Redwood Heights parkland

Surrey council gave the nod to the Redwood Heights Neighbourhood Concept Plan in May 2020. This week, council approved acquisition of a 9.3-acre site in the 17800-block of 24 Avenue for parkland use. (City of Surrey image)

Surrey council has approved the purchase of a 9.3-acre lot for parkland, as part of the Redwood Heights Neighbourhood Concept Plan.

Located at 17891 and 17895 24 Ave., the acquisition – approved Monday (March 7) also includes road dedication for 24 Avenue, 24A Avenue and future 26 Avenue fronting the property, a news release adds.

The move “will protect a high value, regionally significant biodiversity conservation corridor,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

“The City will preserve the land as a neighbourhood park serving the Redwood Heights area. The new parkland, which is located next to a future school site, will feature connecting trails for parents and children to use going to and from the school.”

If not designated for parkland, the highest and best use of the rectangular site is for townhouses, at a density of 22-30 units per acre, according to a corporate report.

Council approved the Redwood Heights Neighbourhood Concept Plan – outlining the future of the Redwood Heights area –in May 2020.

The vision for the 210-hectare neighbourhood included a biodiversity hub and two habitat corridors; a mixture of housing types providing an estimated 6,000 new residential units; an inter-connected grid of streets, cycling facilities and multi-use pathways; shopping within walking distance of most homes; outdoor recreation within a 10-minute walk; employment opportunities; and protected riparian areas.

It is bounded by the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and east, 20 Avenue and the Redwood Park Estates subdivision to the south and 176 Street (Highway 15) to the west.

Park planning and design for the latest acquisition are to be completed later.

