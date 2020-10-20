The site of the former Rona store in Newton could be home to a park and civic amenities, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Google Street View)

The site of the former Rona store in Newton could be home to a park and civic amenities, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Google Street View)

Surrey buying 16 properties in Newton for parkland, civic amenities

Mayor Doug McCallum says project will be ‘fast-tracked’

Safe Surrey Coalition council members congratulated themselves Monday night before council unanimously authorized city staff to purchase 16 adjacent parcels of land in Newton for future parkland, road alignment and civic projects.

It involves 7.24 acres, part of which embraces the former site of the Rona store at 6965 King George Blvd., which closed permanently on Jan. 26.

READ ALSO: Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend

Councillor Laurie Guerra said council has heard so often that Newton has been neglected, “time and time again.

“But not today,” she said. “Along with the main promises that the Safe Surrey Coalition campaigned on, of bringing the SkyTrain down the Fraser Highway, and a municipal police made in Surrey by Surrey and for Surrey, and smart development, we promised that we would look to put a community centre in Newton. Once again, promise made, promise kept.”

Councillor Allison Patton echoed that.

“What I’m excited about is it’s going to be designed by the people in that community, uniquely for the community,” she said. “Another one for our books – promise made, promise kept.”

Councillor Doug Elford called it a “very exciting purchase.”

“The potential of this site is just incredible,” he said, also noting the community “over the years has said they felt they’ve been neglected in terms of investments and this certainly is an opportunity for us to respond to that.

”I live close by, it’s rife with prostitution and petty crime and it needs a change. Whatever we develop on this site, it’s going to be a huge improvement to the area.”

READ ALSO: Homeless people in Surrey face ‘shocking and scary’ scenario this winter

Meantime, the four councillors not with the Safe Surrey majority, balked at the political navel-gazing.

“I realize we are two years into our term, I think this is probably, there is 730-odd days left before the next campaign, but if we’re going to be talking about what we campaigned on and bring back mottos and stuff, I don’t think this is the right venue for that,” said Councillor Jack Hundial, of Surrey Connect.

Councillor Linda Annis, of Surrey First, said the project is “long overdue, Newton’s been waiting for good things to happen to them in the past number of years” and it will be “a real asset to the community.”

Councillor Brenda Locke, of Surrey Connect, said it’s a “great opportunity not for Newton, but for all of Surrey.”

“I also want to say we are here for all the residents of Surrey, whether they voted for us or not, so having political statements that come from these tables is in my mind inappropriate,” she said. “I too, though, will be looking forward to seeing the financial piece to that because that’s really going to direct what we can do.”

Councillor Steven Pettigrew, who sits as an Independent, said as far as parks go, “the more the merrier,” but asked his council colleagues, “Is this what we’re going to be going through for the next two years…has the election started tonight, has the campaigning started tonight?”

Surrey’s next civic election will be held on Oct. 15, 2022.

“I really don’t relish sitting here for the next two years listening to all the accolades of certain parties,” Pettigrew said. “Let’s just focus on city business.

“So I would ask that council just stick to the business and stop promoting their own parties, it’s really self-serving and I would hope this is the last of it and I don’t have to keep saying this. It’s very inappropriate.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, of the Safe Surrey Coalition, was the last to speak.

“We actually during the election did hear from our community that this is one of their top priorities to get this, to get some type of recreation facilities in Newton,” he said.

“This will be fast-tracked because the need has been there for so long.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker
Next story
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Just Posted

Ivan Scott. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey mayor enters word war with speakers, councillor

McCallum calls brief recess after asking two speakers to leave chambers

Officers with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were at a White Rock home Tuesday (Oct. 20) to assist Vancouver Police Department with execution of a search warrant. (Contributed photo)
ERT response to White Rock home connected to homicide: police

Search underway in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent

The site of the former Rona store in Newton could be home to a park and civic amenities, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Google Street View)
Surrey buying 16 properties in Newton for parkland, civic amenities

Mayor Doug McCallum says project will be ‘fast-tracked’

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
White Rock dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Dancers perform at the Museum of Surrey during the opening of “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story” exhibit in October 2019. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
NDP says it will build a South Asian museum in Surrey

Media event held Tuesday at park in Newton

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan arrives at Luxton Hall to cast their votes in advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Pandemic election prompts voter suppression claims by B.C. Liberals

‘These emergencies require in us a maturity that has been lacking in politics for so long’

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of UBC geoscientists discovered the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Most Read