Surrey budget passes as loud crowd fills city hall

People filled Surrey council chambers Monday night (Dec. 16) during a raucous meeting that saw the council approve a controversial five-year budget plan.

At one point, Mayor Doug McCallum prevented councillors from speaking, citing safety concerns as the crowd shouted both opposition and support for the financial plan, which does not allocate any money for hiring new firefighters or police officers next year.

Before the meeting, rallies were held outside city hall.

On Dec. 2, McCallum’s Safe Surrey coalition voted in favour of the budget following a public hearing that saw the public turn out in force to voice fierce opposition to the plan.

On Monday, the final vote came amid shouts and heckling in a divided council chambers.

“Tonight was utterly embarrassing,” observer Jasmine Kaur Garcha posted to Twitter. “Actions by many were disgraceful and disgusting. It really brought out the ugly in people. The amount of racist undertones I also heard and was even asked point blank about was painful. Sigh. #SurreyBC is divided and it is painful to witness.”

Surrey Board of Trade voiced its disappointment in the budget approval.

“The role of Canadian cities (is) to provide services such as policing, firefighting, sanitation and recreation that are vital to our quality of life,” board CEO Anita Huberman stated. “To do these things, cities raise and spend large amounts of money. Taxes affect decisions about where to live and invest.”

Scenes from Surrey city hall prior to final budget vote by council. #SurreyBC @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/qgsnBMCEcF — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) December 17, 2019

Some interesting dynamics for sure. At the Dec 2 budget meeting only one speaker for the pro side with prepared speech that hit all the Mayor's talking points. Now we have a large group, some not even Surrey residents, show up. Are we wrong to question their sudden motivation? https://t.co/5NQTYczVPH — Martin Hoare (@MartinHoare9) December 17, 2019

Has any mayor divided Surrey more? Last night’s budget vote was a travesty.

Every dollar going to the mayor’s proposed police department at the expense of everything else in our city. Ridiculous. — Linda Annis (@LindaAnnisBC) December 17, 2019

