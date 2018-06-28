Surrey Board of Trade reveals new board of directors

New directors were inducted and others re-elected Wednesday at the board’s annual general meeting

The Surrey Board of Traded inducted new board directors and officers while re-electing others Wednesday at its annual general meeting.

They are chairman Stephen Dooley from SFU Surrey, vice-chairman Doug Tennant of Semiahmoo House Society, immediate past chairman Dr. Grey Thomas of G3 Consulting, incumbents Jay Rao of Exp Services Inc. and Tammy Rea of TD Bank, as well as Rory Duncan of Hamilton Duncan, Jamal Khan of the Jamal Khan Financial Group and Nazreen Mohammed of BDC.

“The Surrey Board of Trade provided highlights on their work as a policy advocate representing business at the city, regional, provincial and federal government levels,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, said in a press release, as well as its work as a “convener and coalition-builder around issues from transportation to education to the environment, their one-stop entrepreneurial centre with business and international services and their community partnerships and initiatives to make Surrey globally competitive as well as a great place to live, work and play.”

Remaining directors with one year left in their term are Curtis Christopherson of Innovative Fitness, Baljit Dhaliwal of Focus College, Mandie LaMontagne of the Intueri Group, Balraj Mann of the BM Group of Companies, Dan Reader of Murray Latta Progressive Machine, and Tako van Popta of McQuarrie Hunter LLP.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier
Next story
Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Just Posted

Beloved preschool teacher remembered one year after being struck down in Cloverdale crosswalk

Daylily named, memorial placed for Emily Sanregret, 21

Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents

Document lists ‘warning signs’ for youth

VIDEO: North Delta teen’s video takes top prize in international competition

Seaquam’s Ivy Wang represented Canada at the Young Reporters for the Environment competition

Biz group grades White Rock, Surrey

Report places White Rock 17th out of 20 in study of local red tape impacting small business

Lord Tweedsmuir football players sign with ‘prestigious’ universities

Student athletes headed to SFU, University Western Ontario, McMaster University

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

Surrey Board of Trade reveals new board of directors

New directors were inducted and others re-elected Wednesday at the board’s annual general meeting

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Most Read