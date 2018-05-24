(File photo)

Surrey Board of Trade releases cannabis ‘support guide’ for businesses

The guide aims to ‘fill the gap’ on how to manage marijuana impairment in the workplace

Ahead of federal legalization, Surrey Board of Trade has released a “support guide” to help Surrey employers “manage cannabis in the workplace.”

Included in the guide are things for employers to consider, tips on how to develop workplace policy, “accommodation considerations” for medical and recreational cannabis, as well as a sample “Workplace Substance Management Policy” that businesses can utilize as part of their overall human resources policy.

“What is missing from the consultation and conversation on cannabis is workplace related issues and how the employer/employee will be impacted,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, in a release. “This Employer Support Guide and supporting Sample Workplace Substance Management Policy is only part of Phase 1 to help businesses as cannabis becomes legalized later this year.”

Huberman said drug impairment on the job is a “complex challenge for employers at the best of times” and the objective of the guide is to “inform employers and provide them with clarity and a foundation as they manage both the health and safety risks as well as the accommodation requirements related to both medical and recreational cannabis.”

“With the pending legalization by the Federal government of recreational cannabis usage, employers will need to review what they know and what they need to know to be prepared,” she added.

According to a release, SBOT has”participated actively in the dialogue leading up to legalization of cannabis, specific to the missing piece of workplace impacts.”

The Surrey Board of Trade also submitted their feedback to the B.C. and federal Government through the consultation period, for how to regulate certain aspects of cannabis such as distribution, retail and a range of other matters.

In April 2017, the Government of Canada introduced the Cannabis Act and amendments to the Criminal Code in April, 2017 to address cannabis impaired driving with plans to make non-medical cannabis legal in Canada by summer 2018.

Read the guide at businessinsurrey.com/policy/workforce-development.

