Surrey’s re-elected school board was sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 7. (Photo: Twitter@SurreySchools)

Surrey Board of Education sworn in

Surrey First Education retained control of the school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Surrey’s re-elected Board of Education was officially sworn in on Wednesday (Nov. 7).

Surrey First Education retained control of the school board in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Six Surrey First Education incumbents were re-elected to the board include Terry Allen (38,149 votes), Garry Thind (33,530 votes), Laurie Larsen (31,414 votes), Bob Holmes (31,092 votes), Shawn Wilson (29,081 votes) and Garry Tymoschuk (27,957 votes).

The lone White Rock representative seat was won by incumbent and veteran trustee Laurae McNally, with 4,345 votes over challenger Sikander Hayat’s 1,107.

Previous story
Safe Surrey Coalition’s plans could reduce stress, Patton suggests
Next story
Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

Just Posted

Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

Sarah Dhillon, 50, died at scene Sunday; man, 25, has been charged

1881 Town Hall moved from Cloverdale Fairgrounds to Museum of Surrey

137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

North Delta church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Residents are invited to ring Trinity Lutheran’s bell to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

Ticket purchased in Kelowna $1 million winner

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket number

B.C. premier squares off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Lower Mainland Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled tourists’ van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

Most Read