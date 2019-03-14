Surrey Arts Centre at Bear Creek Park. (File photo)

Surrey arts community getting $129K in new government grants

The Arts Council of Surrey will receive $33,000 in grants, and the Surrey Art Gallery, $96 million

Surrey is receiving $129,000 in the latest round of BC Arts Council grants from the provincial government.

The programs aims to create new programs that will “encourage more inclusivity and accessibility in the creative sector,” according to a government caucus media release, “including those that support emerging Indigenous artists.”

The Arts Council of Surrey will receive $33,000 in grants, and the Surrey Art Gallery, $96 million.

Rachna Singh, NDP MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers, said the importance of supporting local artists and related organizations “cannot be overemphasized.

“We recognize the immense value these arts organizations bring to our community in Surrey,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey arts community in ‘holding pattern’ after draft city budget

Surrey-Newton NDP MLA Harry Bains said the provincial government “recognizes that all citizens benefit when our arts and culture sector has the resources it needs to thrive. I’m very happy that these grants are going to organizations that make such important contributions to the cultural life of our city.”

The provincial government’s Budget 2019 earmarked $15 million over the next three years to the BC Arts Council, which will bring its annual budget in 2019-20 to $34 million.

Last year, the Now or Never Publishing Company in Surrey received $54,582, the Surrey Art Gallery, $236,000 and Surrey Museum and Archives, $60,480. The Arts Council of Surrey received $57,000, and the Semiahmoo Arts Society received $52,647. The Selkirk Concert Society received $7,000, Jeff Beamish received $6,000, Agamdeep Darshi, $3,600, and Chelsea Deslauriers, $4,500, Simon Johnston $6,500, the Vancouver Tagore Society (Surrey) received $2,318 and Latinos in Action Vancouver Foundation (Surrey) received $3,097.

All told, Surrey BC Arts Council grants recipients in Surrey received $493,724 in 2018.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
U.K. lawmakers reject having new Brexit referendum

Just Posted

It’s gone by ‘so fast’: Cloverdale resident turns 100

Julie Fedyna celebrates her 100th birthday with family, friends

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

VIDEOS: Theatre, music and magic at Surrey International Children’s Festival in May

Seven ticketed shows at 15th annual fest, but site access and some activities are free

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events shift to Sunday this year, starting in April

The collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

OUR VIEW: So much is riding on B.C.’s poverty reduction plan

Strategy details to be revealed soon based on affordability, opportunity, inclusion, reconciliation

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Body found in Fraser River near Port Mann Bridge

The man’s body had been spotted by a boater earlier this week

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

North Delta happening: week of March 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Most Read