Surrey approves additional 47 taxi licences

Surrey city council has approved a one-time increase of 47 taxi licences in the city.

Council approved an amendment to the city’s Vehicle for Hire bylaw which increases the licensed cabs to 473 from 426 during the Feb. 11 regular council meeting.

According to a corporate report, the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) approved a motion n September 2018 to allow taxi companies to expand their fleets by 15 per cent “to provide better service to the public.”

The following companies applied for the expansion and were approved by the PTB for additional licences: White Rock/South Surrey Taxi, Kuber Taxi, Surdell Kennedy, Guildford Cabs and Newton Whalley (13 additional vehicles).

White Rock/South Surrey Taxi was approved for 11 additional vehicles and one of which must be wheelchair accessible.

Kuber Taxi was approved for three additional conventional vehicles.

Surdell Kennedy was approved for 12 additional vehicles and two of which must be wheelchair accessible.

Guildford Cabs was approved for eight additional vehicles and one of which must be wheelchair accessible.

Newton Whalley was approved for 13 additional vehicles and one of which must be wheelchair accessible.

