Surrey council has awarded a contract for the design of the Nicomekl Bridge replacement. (Google Streetview image)

Surrey council has awarded a contract for the design of the Nicomekl Bridge replacement. (Google Streetview image)

Surrey approves $1M design contract for Nicomekl Bridge replacement

Construction anticipated to get underway in fall 2021

Surrey council has awarded a $960,000 contract for the design of the Nicomekl River Replacement Bridge.

Council approved the contract for McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd. at its Dec. 21 meeting, according to minutes posted to the city’s website.

Engineering design services for the bridge replacement are to be jointly funded by the city and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with each contributing up to $1 million. Following design completion, an agreement for tendering and construction is anticipated, with work to get underway this fall.

A corporate report notes that the two South Surrey bridges that cross the Nicomekl on King George Boulevard are due for replacement: the Bailey bridge that was installed in the 1970s and has a 10,000-kilogram weight restriction, and the two-lane timber trestle bridge, which doesn’t meet current seismic standards and is reaching the end of its service life.

READ MORE: South Surrey’s Bailey bridge replacement delayed due to ongoing discussions with city

Proposed improvements include two lanes each for north- and southbound traffic from Highway 99 and King George Boulevard to Crescent Road; improved neighbourhood access and circulation to Nicomekl Road from King George Boulevard; cycling and pedestrian facilities; a pedestrian connection across King George to the Nicomekl Riverfront Park; and improved seismic and coastal-flooding resiliency.

The design phase involves overall project management, structural and geotechnical design, road design, environmental permitting and tendering services; while the construction phase includes contract administration, inspection and post-construction services.

Design was to get underway early this month and be completed by August 2021, while construction is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2022.

The total value of the project is estimated at up to $20 million, with the cost shared equally between the city and ministry.

In May 2019, federal government officials announced a pledge of more than $76 million to help mitigate coastal flooding in Surrey, Semiahmoo First Nation and Delta communities.

READ MORE: WATCH: $76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in Surrey and Delta

Thirteen infrastructure-improvement projects were planned within Surrey, ranging from dyke and road upgrades to sea dam and bridge replacements.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyClimate changeSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teacher launches petition for B.C. to close provincial border, impose stricter quarantine
Next story
Majority voice support for 80-unit rental redevelopment in White Rock

Just Posted

Police are searching for an alleged sex offender, Nicole Edwards, who they say has not returned to her Vancouver halfway house. (Police handout)
Police hunt for woman charged in ‘horrific’ assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house

Call 911 immediately if you see alleged sex offender Nicole Edwards, police say

Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. (Photo: partnershipsbc.ca)
Surrey gets one of three post-COVID-19 recovery clinics

The Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre is located at 9750 140th Street

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall expected for Lower Mainland on Saturday night, Sunday morning

2 to 5 cm of snow predicted Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada

New Westminster-based musician Krystle Dos Santos in a promo photo.
Surrey’s ‘Digital Stage’ for Krystle Dos Santos’ Bloom/Burn songs starting Jan. 29

Black History Month-timed online concert focuses on musician’s album of R&B/soul songs

Construction on the main foyer at the soon-to-be opened Clayton Community Centre. (Photo courtesy of HCMA Architecture + Design)
Clayton Community Centre opening delayed again

City says Provincial Health Order reason for latest delay

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

Abbotsford Police officers investigate the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Friday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Male pedestrian, 37, killed in Abbotsford after being struck by vehicle

Collision took place in 31800 block of South Fraser Way on Friday morning

A screenshot from a local Instagram account video. The account appeared to be frequented by Mission students, and showed violent videos of students assaulting and bullying other students.
Parents, former students describe ‘culture of bullying’ in Mission school district

Nearly two dozen voices come forward speaking of abuse haunting the hallways in Mission, B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joe Biden, then the U.S. vice-president, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take their seats at the start of the First Ministers and National Indigenous Leaders meeting in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau, Biden to talk today as death of Keystone XL reverberates in Canada

President Joe Biden opposed the Keystone XL expansion as vice-president under Barack Obama

Prince Edward Island’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. A lozenge plant in Prince Edward Island has laid off 30 workers, citing an “almost non-existent” cold and cough season amid COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Almost non-existent’ cold and cough season: P.E.I. lozenge plant lays off 30 workers

The apparent drop in winter colds across the country seems to have weakened demand for medicine and natural remedies

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Disgraced Kelowna social worker faces another class-action lawsuit

Zackary Alphonse claims he was not informed of resources available to him upon leaving government care

Fire on Yale Road north of the overpass Friday morning. (Progress file)
Early morning blaze guts Chilliwack restaurant

The fire erupted north of the overpass closing one lane of Yale Road

A specialized RCMP team is investigating a suspicious trailer, which might have connections to the illicit drug trade, found abandoned outside a Cache Creek motel. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Police probe U-Haul trailer linked to illicit drugs left outside Cache Creek motel

Hazardous materials found inside believed to be consistent with the production of illicit drugs

Most Read