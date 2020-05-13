The University of Ottawa campus is quiet, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government announced funding for post-secondary students affected by Covid-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

Students and recent graduates will be able to apply for emergency benefits starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday (May 13).

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give eligible students $1,250 a month from May to August, or $1,750 for those taking care of dependent or who have a disability. Students who have a job making up to $1,000 will also be eligible.

The CESB was initially introduced in April as part of a $9 billion fund after data showed the number of post-secondary working students dropped by 28 per cent in the first month of the pandemic in Canada.

READ MORE: Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPost-secondary EducationUniversities and Colleges

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber and BIA take steps to help businesses reopen

Both groups are members of SERC, the Surrey Economic Recovery Coalition

Lord Tweedsmuir staff members lip sync in new video

‘Best Wishes 2020’ music video released on YouTube

Museum of Surrey launches online exhibit

Cloverdale museum encourages people to discover their family history

‘White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend’ – city council

Extra policing, bylaw officers mulled in light of COVID-19 infractions over Mother’s Day weekend

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

May 13: Puppy scams up, White Rock to remain closed to visitors on long weekend

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Two incidents of suspected child predators have Maple Ridge neighbourhoods on guard

Police investigation is in its early stages

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Could Abbotsford Centre host NHL games during pandemic?

Postponed hockey season could possibly coming to Metro Vancouver later this year

Most Read