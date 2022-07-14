Structure fire on White Rock’s Marine Drive displaces residents

White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue) White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue) The aftermath of a fire in a residential suite on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Thursday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A fire on the border of White Rock and Surrey has significantly damaged a condo building, forcing a number of residents to find alternative, temporary accommodations.

White Rock Fire Services responded to a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday of a fire in a three-story commercial-residential building at the corner of Stayte Road and Marine Drive.

All five White Rock trucks – and a total of 30 firefighters – responded to the blaze.

According to White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe – who called it “a significant fire” – the fire started in the top floor unit on the building’s east side, but it did not spread.

“Crews did excellent job of containing the fire to the suite of origin,” Wolfe said.

However, five of the building’s 14 units still needed to be evacuated, and residents will need to be alternate living arrangements, he added. Those who were allowed to return to their homes were back in by 9 p.m., Wolfe said.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Wolfe said, adding that the suite’s residents suffered minor injuries.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

City of White Rockfire