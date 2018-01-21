UPDATE: Strong winds, rain knock out power to thousands in Lower Mainland

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in region and Sunshine Coast

A man shields himself from the wind walking along 121 Avenue approaching 216 Street Sunday morning in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Wind, now rain, continues to hammer the Lower Mainland leaving many without power.

Overnight extreme winds wreaked havoc throughout the region.

There is extensive damage and multiple outages, which BC Hydro only expects to increase until the winds abate.

About 65,000 customers were without power at 9 a.m. across the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Sixty-one outages were affecting the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, with 34,297 customers in the dark.

By noon 20,951 were without power with 73 outages.

In Maple Ridge the only outage as of noon is between 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue and from 256 Street east to 262 Street affecting 33 homes. Crews are currently on site. At 7:15 a.m. the power went out in the Ruskin area affecting 557 customers. That outage has since been cleared up.

Only 35 customers are still without power in Abbotsford down from 791 customers this morning. The largest area affecting 24 homes is west of Fadden Road, north of Vye Road, east of York Road and south of Parallel Road.

Langley and Surrey were hit the hardest this morning with more than 3,300 customers were without power between Highway 15 in Surrey all the way to Highway 10 in Langley and from Highway 1 as far south as 65 Avenue from downed trees.

There are still 323 homes without power from 56 Avenue to Industrial Avenue and from 201 Street to 203 Street. Hydro crews have not yet been assigned to the area.

Also, 936 homes are still without power in an area stretching from Highway 15 just east of 212 Street and from 24 Avenue south to the U.S. border. Power has been out since 8:11 this morning. Crews are on site.

Thousands continue to be without power in Surrey including 1761 homes in an area east of 176 Street to 192 Street and from 65 Avenue north to 84 Avenue. And an additional 1707 customers from 132 Street to 144 Street and 81 Avenue to 104 Avenue.

Eleven areas in Surrey are all still without power.

A wind warning for Metro Vancouver from Environment Canada remains in effect.

BC Hydro is asking people to check restoration times for their areas online. Those will be posted once full damage assessments are complete.