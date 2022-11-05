The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

BC Hydro reports as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers without electricity on the southwest coast

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines in the southern part of the province.

The utility says as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers were without electricity on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

The company says trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

Crews have been working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines, hydro poles and other equipment in order to restore electricity to all customers.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but those were lifted overnight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers

power outagesStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous leaders from B.C. take international stage for a climate policy pitch
Next story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

Red dots show power outages in Surrey on Saturday morning, Nov. 5. (Map: bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html)
Surrey one of the hardest hit by Friday night’s windstorm

Siya Moallef (left) and Wayne Hudak volunteer at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Nov. 4 . The men work for Qualico, a real estate development company, that recently donated $10K to the Kitchen for its Mobile Meals program. The company also encourages its employees to help out in local communities as much as they can. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Qualico donates $10K to Cloverdale Community Kitchen

The Port Mann Bridge on Nov 4, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. (Photo: DriveBC.ca)
Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges prepped for winter, ‘cable collars’ ready

(Photo: Anna Burns)
IHIT investigating in Surrey after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Pop-up banner image