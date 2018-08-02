‘Strong odour’ leads to woman’s body in Vancouver rooming house

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s 13th homicide of the year after a woman was found dead on Wednesday in a Granville Street supportive housing unit.

Police said they discovered the 31-year-old’s body at about 4:30 a.m. after a report of a “strong odour” on the second floor of the Regal Hotel.

Operated by the Portland Housing Society, the hotel provides 39 units of social housing, owned by the Greater Vancouver Housing Corporation.

The woman had been identified as a Vancouver resident, but authorities are not releasing her name until next of kin has been notified.

Police do not believe this was a random act and say there is no risk to the public. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 604-717-2500 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

