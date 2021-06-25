String of thefts in Beach Grove prompts warning from Delta police

Delta police are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles and break-and-enters in the Beach Grove area of Tsawwassen.

Police received 13 separate reports from residents on Enderby, Duncan and Compston streets on Thursday (June 24), with all incidents having occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. Police believe the incidents are likely related.

“One commonality officers have found is that a thief or thieves would enter an unlocked vehicle, or occasionally break into a vehicle, then use the garage door opener to access the garage of the residence,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police said it did not appear that the suspect or suspects gained or attempted to gain access to the living quarters of any residences.

In one instance, a barking dog woke up and alerted the resident to the theft from his open garage. The resident contacted police, who attended and did patrols of the area and surrounded streets, but they did not see anything suspicious at that time.

“Fortunately in most of the incidents, vehicles were simply rummaged through, though a number of garage door openers were also taken,” Leykauf said.

Residents who had garage door remotes stolen were advised to disconnect or deactivate the opener mechanism, if it could not be re-programmed right away.

Among the items reported stolen were a road bike, an electronic bike, a laptop and a backpack.

Police say thefts from vehicles are typically crimes of opportunity and advise that locking car doors is one of the best forms of theft prevention, as is ensuring vehicles are empty of all valuables or possessions that look like they might have value.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area during the very early hours of June 24 is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.

Those in the area with CCTV or security cameras are requested to review the footage and advise police of anything noteworthy, if they haven’t yet been in contact with police. Residents with security cameras are also asked to consider registering for the DPD’s Community Watch Program (deltapolice.ca/cwp), so investigators are aware of potential video coverage in areas where a crime has occurred.

