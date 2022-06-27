Stretch of hot weather to persist one more day across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to drop by 10 degrees Tuesday when low move in

Heat should be moving out on Tuesday says Environment Canada.

The first heat wave of the summer will continue Monday across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, according to Environment Canada’s heat warning of June 27.

A heat warning remains in effect for the Fraser Valley central including Chilliwack, east including Hope and west including Abbotsford and Mission.

“This stretch of hot weather will continue one more day,” according to the warning before dawn on Monday.

The strong ridge of high pressure will be moved out by an upper trough of low pressure coming in on Tuesday.

“Consequently, afternoon temperatures as high as 34 degrees away from the water will lower by about 10 degrees on Tuesday as cooler marine air moves in from the Pacific.”

High freezing levels are expected to speed up snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are probable.

Although heat is expected, bodies of water still remain cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

Please refer to the British Columbia River Forecast Centre and Avalanche Canada for local messaging:

Or https://avalanche.ca/en/map

As always with elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illness increases.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

To get more information:

– Check the local news for health and safety updates.

– Check HealthLinkBC online resources about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

– Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.

Environment Canada and local Medical Health Officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

