Staff member at Surrey long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19: Fraser Health

Health authority says employee is self-isolating at home

Fraser Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Fleetwood long-term care facility.

According to an information bulletin Friday afternoon (Sept. 11), a Fraser Health “rapid response team” is at Evergreen Hamlets and “communication with residents and families is underway.”

Fraser Health adds that the staff member is at home in self-isolation.

Evergreen Hamlets is owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services, says the health authority.

The bulletin adds that Fraser Health has “additional presence” at Evergreen Hamlets “to take any further actions required and support the facility,” such as answering questions from staff, residents and family and to provide active checks of symptoms.

Fraser Health says it has “proactively implemented” the following:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

Meantime, Fraser Health issued a bulletin on Sept. 3 that a staff member at Cherington Place, a North Surrey long-term care facility, tested positive for COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health announced on Aug. 25 an “outbreak” at Bear Creek Villa, an independent living facility.

As of Thursday (Sept. 10), both Cherington Place and Bear Creek Villa are still listed with “outbreaks” in the ministry’s COVID-19 announcements.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

