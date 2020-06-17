Sports groups can book Surrey’s outdoor facilities again

The decision to reopen the facilities is aligned with Phase Two of B.C.’s Re-Start Plan

Surrey’s outdoor sports facilities can be booked once again.

City hall has resumed issuing permits for 15 artificial turf fields, 101 sports fields, 95 ball diamonds, three running tracks, six volleyball courts and five lacrosse boxes, effective today (Wednesday, June 17).

“All local sport organizations who have COVID-19 safety plans in place that have been approved by their applicable governing body may contact the City at 604-501-5174 or BookaField@surrey.ca to obtain a permit,” says a City of Surrey news release.

The decision to reopen the facilities is aligned with Phase Two of the British Columbia Re-Start Plan, emphasizing outdoor recreation spaces as a safe environment, and stressing “appropriate personal hygiene practices before, during and after outdoor play.”

“Visitors and sport groups are reminded to help keep outdoor sport facilities open by staying home if sick, staying 2 metres apart from others, practicing individual skills and cleaning hands and equipment often,” says the city’s news release. “Small groups of residents, including adults and children, playing informally are requested to give way to organized play where the participating teams and individuals are operating with a valid permit.”

Coronavirus