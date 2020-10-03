Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday (Oct. 2). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Langley RCMP asking for witnesses, dash cam footage from public

Langley RCMP’s Collision Investigation Team says speed was likely a contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle accident Friday night.

The rider hit the guard rail of the Golden Ears Bridge, and was ejected from the motorcycle and off the bridge.

RCMP would like to speak to witnesses, or see dash cam footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it. They were called to the scene at 10:20 p.m.

Cpl. Holly Largy said a motorcycle was northbound on the onramp when the rider collided with the railing. Police arrived to find the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected from the bike. The operator was found on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin notifications will be completed once the identity of the operator is established.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the collision, and Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service has attended to assist with the investigation, said Largy.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with dash camera footage of the collision and/or the driving pattern of the motorcycle prior to the collision. Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to called Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

 


