The hours for southbound Nexus lanes at the Peace Arch border will be extended effective Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. to midnight. (Contributed photo)

Southbound Nexus hours to be extended at Peace Arch crossing

Lanes for pre-screened travellers will soon stay open till midnight: CBP

Pre-screened travellers will soon have another three hours to use the southbound Nexus lanes at the Peace Arch border.

According to a release issued just after noon Tuesday, the lane will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, effective Dec. 23.

The lanes currently close at 9 p.m.

The change “allows CBP to further facilitate approved Trusted Travelers and utilize our resources more effectively to protect the homeland,” Customs and Border Protection area port Director Kenneth L. Williams said in the release.

The Nexus program allows pre-screened, low-risk travellers expedited processing by both U.S. and Canadian border officials at designated air, land and marine locations. To participate, both countries must approve an individual’s application.

