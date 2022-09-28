South Surrey-White Rock MP Findlay appointed chief Opposition whip

Kerry-Lynne Findlay said her new appointment as chief opposition whip will help keep the Trudeau Liberals called to account for meeting inflation with tax hikes and inflationary deficits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

South Surrey-White Rock Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has been appointed chief Opposition whip for her party.

Her appointment is one of a series of changes new party leader Pierre Poilievre made to the Conservative leadership team in Ottawa on Sept. 13, Findlay noted in a media release issued Wednesday.

As chief Opposition whip, Findlay’s role is to ensure that the number of party members in either the House of Commons or committee meetings is sufficient to win a vote, when called for.

Party whips also ensure caucus discipline and assign speakers on specific bills, motions and other parliamentary business.

“I am honoured to be the first woman appointed to the role… for the Conservative Party of Canada,” Findlay said in the release.

“In receiving this position, I am proud to represent British Columbians and all Canadians and will continue to advocate for their interests in the House of Commons.

“This appointment is a continuation of the CPC history of women holding significant positions in leadership, including Prime Minister…I am pleased that our new leader, Pierre Poilievre, is upholding this tradition,” she added.

Findlay said she feels her role will also be important important in maintaining the Conservatives’ battle against the ruling Liberals’ current counter-inflationary policies, which she summarized as “tax hikes and inflationary deficits.”



