South Surrey pepper-spray assault investigated

Incident occurred Saturday night in the 1700-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP are investigating an assault involving pepper spray that occurred Saturday night in South Surrey.

Police confirmed Monday that they received a report that two people – a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – had been sprayed around 10 p.m. in the 1700-block of King George Boulevard, outside a convenience store.

A witness told Peace Arch News that three police vehicles responded to the scene, and that the victims were seen pouring milk on themselves, apparently to combat the effects of the spray.

Police say it’s unclear what instigated the assault or how many suspects were involved, however, it’s believed that all parties in the incident are known to each other.

Officers have canvassed for video surveillance and potential witnesses. Investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information may contact police at 604-599-0502.

