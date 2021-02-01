South Surrey murder trial adjourned until March

The trial of two youths accused of killing South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo has been adjourned until next month.

In Surrey Provincial Court Monday, Justice Robert Hamilton heard from Crown that its last witness has been suffering from flu-like symptoms and is unable to come to court.

After hearing from defence counsel, Hamilton agreed to adjourn the matter until March 2.

Prestbakmo, 45, was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2019, when he stepped outside to dispose of rotting garbage and have a cigarette. He was found with fatal wounds just after 3 a.m., in a commercial parking lot on the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street, and died at the scene.

Two youths are being tried on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with his death; the pair – aged 15 and 16 at the time charges were announced – are also on trial for aggravated assault, in connection with an attack on a White Rock senior that occurred just hours before Prestbakmo was killed.

Both accused entered not-guilty pleas to the charges.

Due to their ages, a ban prevents publication of any evidence that could identify the accused.



