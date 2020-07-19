South Surrey man says he had no trouble entering U.S. to visit fiancée

Jason Grewal now in quarantine after spending six weeks in Nevada

While the U.S.-Canada border remains closed, a South Surrey man wants to share his story of how he found a way into the U.S. to visit his fiancée in Nevada.

The land border has been closed for non-essential travel since April. However, Americans are allowed to enter Canada if they’re visiting immediate family such as a spouse and children. Unmarried couples do not qualify.

Jason Grewal says he contacted Peace Arch News after reading a CBC News story about an Ottawa woman who’s considering marrying her American boyfriend just so they could see each other.

“This girl’s thinking of marrying this guy, and like, at least the guy should know his options, right?” Grewal said.

Grewal is currently in the midst of a 14-day mandatory quarantine after returning from the U.S. a few days ago. He spent six weeks visiting his fiancée in Nevada.

While Canadians are denied entry into the U.S. at the land border, Canadians can fly to America with little to no hassle, he said.

“Obviously people don’t know (that) yet,” he said.

Grewal said he did his homework prior to his trip, including calling the airport he would be landing at and checking with officials on both sides of the border.

“So once I landed there, there was no verification of any sort to see if I’m there to see a blood relative, a wife, anything. There was nothing really, just standard procedures. You land and you get off, and there’s no questioning,” he said.

On the journey home, he said officials checked his fever before he entered the plane. Once he landed, he was asked to provide his contact details and was told to quarantine.

“I just feel really bad for a lot of people… You know, there’s been stories of a couple that got married right here at Peace Arch border. It doesn’t make any sense because you could just fly over to Bellingham or Seattle. Yeah, you do have to quarantine for two weeks, but a lot of people aren’t working right now so they’re staying at home anyways.”

