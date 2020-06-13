A chameleon is among the hundreds of creatures in the care of the Urban Safari Rescue Society. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey exotic-animal rescue society at ‘critical point’

Officials with Urban Safari Rescue Society say dwindling funds will run out mid-August

Pandemic-related restrictions are slowly lifting in B.C., but officials with a South Surrey rescue society that has some 350 animals in its care say the organization’s survival remains at risk.

“We’re getting to a critical point now,” Sharon Doucette, executive director Urban Safari Rescue Society, said Friday (June 12).

“We haven’t had… the same levels of revenues for months now. We’ve adapted in so many ways but we still need help.”

Located at 1395 176 St., the society has historically relied on funds raised through conducting presentations to schools, daycares and seniors homes, as well as at festivals and other events, to generate the revenue needed to house, feed and care for the animals it shelters.

In response to COVID-19 – which forced the layoff of five staff – in an effort to fill some of the gap left by being unable to offer those presentations, they began offering interactive online sessions in April, asking those who sign up to donate in return.

READ MORE: Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

The one-hour sessions showcased a range of the animals in their care, from arachnids to reptiles to small mammals – including some of the more exotic, fragile creatures that are never taken to schools or festivals.

Treasurer Kathy Lucier said such efforts, along with fresh-food donations from grocery stores that had to clear stock, helped “in the beginning.”

“But that’s all dwindled.”

The society needs between $13,000 and $14,000 per month to operate, Lucier said. Even with the government’s wage-subsidy program and temporary relief from BC Hydro, they’re still short $7,000 to $8,000 of that.

If nothing changes, she estimates the society has enough to keep operating until around mid-August. After that, “we don’t want to have to make those decisions, but we have to face reality here.”

The facility reopened its doors to the public this week. For more information or to donate, call 604-531-1100 or email info@urbansafari.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delta police investigating fatal head-on collision
Next story
B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

South Surrey exotic-animal rescue society at ‘critical point’

Officials with Urban Safari Rescue Society say dwindling funds will run out mid-August

‘Best-case’ ending after truck loses control on hilly White Rock road

One to hospital, roads expected to remain closed for several hours

Delta police investigating fatal head-on collision

Police say a Surrey man in his 30s is dead after a crash on River Road Friday morning

Vancouver Pride isn’t ‘going away from their roots’ in parade police ban: Surrey Mountie

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko says she is ‘disheartened’ about decision

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Langley Lodge reports no change in COVID-19 numbers, bringing active cases to zero

The Langley non-profit has been the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the province

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Aldergrove fuel firm fined $200,000 over federal gas tank regulations

The company entered a guilty plea for five counts under federal law

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Letter signed by 20 defence lawyers to provincial government says COVID-19 court delays need to end

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

Most Read