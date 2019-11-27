South Surrey elementary schools locked down during police incident

Police were called to 160 Street and 16 Avenue to deal with individual under mental health act

Students, teachers and staff at least two elementary schools in Semiahmoo Peninsula were told to “hold and secure” Monday morning while police dealt with nearby incident involving an individual under the mental health act.

Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said the police incident took place shortly before 10 a.m. near the 160 Street and 16 Avenue intersection.

“The schools were just in proximity to what was going on,” Wright said. “So, out of an abundance of caution, we put them on a hold and secure.”

Surrey Schools communication manager Ritinda Matthew confirmed the lock-down, and told Peace Arch News Wednesday morning that parents were made aware of the incident.

“All of the parents with children at those schools received a letter letting them know that this was the case,” Matthew said.

Matthew, who was on the road at the time she spoke to PAN, was unable to confirm which school’s were involved.

Peace Arch News was made aware of the event through a Facebook post.

