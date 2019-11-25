Snow warning issued for Highway 3 – Allison Pass

More than 10 cm is expected on Highway 3

Drivers using Highway 3 are being warned of a snowfall alert in the Allison Pass area.

According to Environment Canada there will be heavy snow there throughout Monday, with accumulations up to 15 cm.

An additional 10 cm of snow is expected overnight.

Tuesday the weather agency predicts a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

