Snow day for Surrey school district sites

The Surrey school district has closed all sites for a snow day Thursday (Jan. 6).

Supt. Jordan Tinney tweeted just before 6 a.m. that school would be cancelled for the day after an overnight snowfall.

Huge thanks to all our DFC facilities staff out early and working hard. #thankyou #sd36learn #snowday pic.twitter.com/Dw90dNsif7 — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) January 6, 2022

Overnight we experienced 15-20 cm of snow. Winter crews have been working since Tuesday prepping the roads for snow and are currently focusing on Priority 1 roads. If driving during your commute please slow down and drive to conditions.

More information at https://t.co/33dD8yhNhI pic.twitter.com/RDH0zfWM3N — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) January 6, 2022

This comes as a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says. Their winter storm warning continues to Jan. 7, as the low pressure system hits B.C.’s south coast.

– With files from Patrick Penner

