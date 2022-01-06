The Surrey school district has closed all sites for a snow day Thursday (Jan. 6). (Photo: jordantinney/Twitter)

Snow day for Surrey school district sites

Overnight snowfall, freezing rain makes for slippery commute

The Surrey school district has closed all sites for a snow day Thursday (Jan. 6).

Supt. Jordan Tinney tweeted just before 6 a.m. that school would be cancelled for the day after an overnight snowfall.

This comes as a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says. Their winter storm warning continues to Jan. 7, as the low pressure system hits B.C.’s south coast.

READ ALSO: Winter storm warning continues across Lower Mainland, Jan. 6, 2021

READ ALSO: Heavy snowfall cancels ferry service between Vancouver Island, mainland, Jan. 6, 2021

– With files from Patrick Penner

