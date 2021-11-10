A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon. (Black Press Media)

A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon. (Black Press Media)

Snow continues to fall on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning in effect

38 cm has fallen, another 10 cm expected forecasts Environment Canada

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning regarding Coquihalla Highway conditions from Hope to Merritt continues this morning, Nov. 10.

A frontal system has already caused 38 centimetres to fall on the highway last night, and another 10 centimetres is expected this morning before tapering off before noon.

Environment Canada warns drivers to adjust to changing road conditions, including reduced visibility.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the snowfall warning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Coquihalla HighwaySnow

Previous story
Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline
Next story
Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Safe Surrey Coalition defeats two more Brenda Locke motions

The She Connects mentorship initiative was launched by, from left to right, Emily Haugen, Leena Parhar, Meghan Dunn and Avneet Sandhu. “We have more mentors than mentees right now,” said Sandhu, a Surrey resident, “and it’s about getting in touch with girls and spreading the word, on social media and other places. I’ve literally put up posters on mailboxes in my neighbourhood.” (submitted photo)
She Connects mentorship program searches for girl mentees in Surrey and region

Neelam Sahota, the Surrey Libraries board chair, is this year’s recipient of the Trustee Excellence Award from the B.C. Library Trustees Association. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)
Surrey Libraries board chair receives provincial award

White Rock Festival of Lights at Memorial Park during its first year in 2019. (Aaron Hinks photos)
White Rock Festival of Lights to become city-run event