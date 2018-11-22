Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope this evening.

According to a release issued Thursday morning by Environment Canada, a frontal system will cross the southern B.C. interior, followed by a southwest flow that is expected to deliver 20 to 30 cm of snow over the highway south of the summit.

Snow level will dip as far as 800 meters overnight. As the system moves east it is expected that the snow will taper off late Friday.

Residents are advised that travel may be difficult due to snow accumulation and to take necessary precautions such as winter tires and chains.

“Prepare for quickly changing and detiorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” states the release. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Drivers can visit www.shiftintowinter.ca for tips on driving in winter conditions. Road conditions are available on www.drivebc.ca.

