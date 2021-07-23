SkyBridge under construction prior to opening in 1990. (Photo: kerkhoff.ca)

Skybridge upgrade work means possible delays for SkyTrain riders

Track expansion joints on Surrey-to-New West connector have reached ‘the end of their useful lives’

The expansion joints on Skybridge have not been replaced since their construction more than 30 years ago, and have reached the end of their useful lives.

So says TransLink, whose crews plan to replace the aging joints in coming weeks, triggering changes to Expo Line service.

Rail components on the Surrey-to-New Westminster connector have carried more than five million trains since 1990.

The track upgrade “will keep trains moving safely and smoothly for customers for years to come,” TransLink promises.

From July 31 to Aug. 7, Expo Line service will single-track between Scott Road Station and Columbia Station Platform 1.

From Aug. 14-21, Expo Line service will single-track between Scott Road Station and New Westminster Station Platform 2.

“To keep customers moving as quickly as possible between stations, trains will cross two at a time in each direction, providing 15-minute service during peak periods,” TransLink says in a news release. “At all other times, one train will cross in each direction, providing 12-minute service.”

Additional SkyTrain staff will be at stations in Surrey and New Westminster to assist customers, as needed.

For more project details, visit translink.ca/keepmoving or call 604-953-3333.

RELATED STORY, from April 2021: New Pattullo Bridge timeline delayed, now projected to open in 2024.


