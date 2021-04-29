Signage approved for White Rock’s Cosmic Alley

White Rock council has officially renamed Marine Lane – the laneway stretching behind Marine Drive, between Martin and Finlay Streets – ‘Cosmic Alley.’ (Aaron Hinks photo)

A nostalgic slice of White Rock history has been formally recognized by the city.

New blue city heritage signs will soon be appearing to mark Cosmic Alley — a lane parallel to Marine Drive stretching from Martin Street to Finlay Street — at each crossing.

To this point, the alley has been identified technically by the non-evocative ‘Marine Lane’.

At its April 26 online meeting, city council unanimously endorsed placing the signs, featuring a new design, one of several options provided by staff.

READ ALSO: White Rock to pay tribute to Cosmic Alley

In presenting his original motion to council on March 8, Coun. David Chesney noted the alley as the hub of support for the ‘Cosmic Alley Cowboys’ ball team — and the site of numerous fondly-remembered block party celebrations — dating back to the 1960s.

Chesney said the alley was “very ingrained” in White Rock history, while his motion prompted Mayor Darryl Walker to reminisce about playing weekend ball games against the Cosmic Alley Cowboys at Crescent Park.

In moving to approve the signs and the design on April 26, Chesney did, however, question a cost estimate of $2,400 for the signage mentioned in engineering and municipal operations director Jim Gordon’s report.

Gordon said he prefers to go higher than lower on estimates but added the city would be seeking competitive bids for the signs, which would likely lower the cost.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockhistory