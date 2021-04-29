White Rock council has officially renamed Marine Lane – the laneway stretching behind Marine Drive, between Martin and Finlay Streets – ‘Cosmic Alley.’ (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock council has officially renamed Marine Lane – the laneway stretching behind Marine Drive, between Martin and Finlay Streets – ‘Cosmic Alley.’ (Aaron Hinks photo)

Signage approved for White Rock’s Cosmic Alley

Historic landmark city lane officially recognized

A nostalgic slice of White Rock history has been formally recognized by the city.

New blue city heritage signs will soon be appearing to mark Cosmic Alley — a lane parallel to Marine Drive stretching from Martin Street to Finlay Street — at each crossing.

To this point, the alley has been identified technically by the non-evocative ‘Marine Lane’.

At its April 26 online meeting, city council unanimously endorsed placing the signs, featuring a new design, one of several options provided by staff.

READ ALSO: White Rock to pay tribute to Cosmic Alley

In presenting his original motion to council on March 8, Coun. David Chesney noted the alley as the hub of support for the ‘Cosmic Alley Cowboys’ ball team — and the site of numerous fondly-remembered block party celebrations — dating back to the 1960s.

Chesney said the alley was “very ingrained” in White Rock history, while his motion prompted Mayor Darryl Walker to reminisce about playing weekend ball games against the Cosmic Alley Cowboys at Crescent Park.

In moving to approve the signs and the design on April 26, Chesney did, however, question a cost estimate of $2,400 for the signage mentioned in engineering and municipal operations director Jim Gordon’s report.

Gordon said he prefers to go higher than lower on estimates but added the city would be seeking competitive bids for the signs, which would likely lower the cost.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockhistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months
Next story
Fraser Health apologizes for confusion, says no more COVID vaccine pop-up clinics planned

Just Posted

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Cloverdale Fairgrounds hosted food fest on wheels

A sign at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park on Tuesday (April 27) telling people the clinic was already at capacity by noon. Both Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Victoria Lee have apologized for the way the clinics were rolled out in high-transmission neighbourhoods. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey pop-up vaccine clinic ‘got a life of its own that was not anticipated’: Henry

Fraser Health’s top doctor says Newton clinic wasn’t officially announced because of long lines

Surrey RCMP say Hailey Leblond was last seen on April 18, 2021, in the area of the 10600-block of and 138th Street.
Police ask for your help to find missing woman in Surrey

Hailey Leblond was last seen April 18 around the 10600-block of 138th Street

White Rock council has officially renamed Marine Lane – the laneway stretching behind Marine Drive, between Martin and Finlay Streets – ‘Cosmic Alley.’ (Aaron Hinks photo)
Signage approved for White Rock’s Cosmic Alley

Historic landmark city lane officially recognized

Norm Lipinski, Chief Constable of the Surrey Police Service.
Surrey Police Service ‘strategic plans’ will be focus of chief’s Digital Town Hall

May 11 online event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Crews prepare to move Kevin Stone’s 8,000-pound unfinished steel dragon from Stone’s Speed Shop to a new location in Yarrow on Thursday, April 29, 2021 (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack metal sculptor forced to move unfinished 8,000-pound dragon down Hwy 1

Kevin Stone will be finishing his ‘Game of Thrones’ dragon at a new workshop in Yarrow

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Metro Vancouver water restrictions take effect May 1, ahead of year’s driest months

Residents and businesses will be able to water their lawns two designated mornings each week

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Mounties came upon the aftermath of a head-on collision involving two vehicles Wednesday (April 28) shortly after 3 p.m. on Canada Way and Hazelmere Street. (Burnaby RCMP)
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries following Burnaby head-on collision

Mounties make appeal for witnesses to crash that snarled Canada Way traffic for hours Wednesday

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Most Read