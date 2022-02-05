Police were on scene of a shooting n the 16400-block of 86B Avenue in Fleetwood on Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Fleetwood

Shots fired into Surrey house

Shooting happened in the 16400-block of 86B Avenue

Surrey RCMP were on scene at a Fleetwood house Saturday (Feb. 5) after a shooting.

The shooting happened at a house in the 16400-block of 86B Avenue.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said “at least” three shots struck the side of a large two-storey house, and there were “several bullet casings on the roadway (and) sidewalk as well as a couple in the yard of the residence.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

As of Feb. 5, there has been one homicide and at least 13 confirmed incidents of shots fired, according to Surrey RCMP, but only locations of eight incidents have been confirmed.

Earlier this week, after a shooting at a different house in Newton, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader the detachment does not send out news releases for every shots fired call officers attend.

“A determination is made based on the circumstances of the incident with public safety/ interest and investigational needs taken into consideration.”

More to come.

2022 – Shootings/Homicides
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

 

Police were on scene of a shooting n the 16400-block of 86B Avenue in Fleetwood on Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
B.C. boasts lowest unemployment rate in Canada as jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
Next story
Counter-protesters disrupt Vancouver convoy route

Just Posted

Police were on scene of a shooting n the 16400-block of 86B Avenue in Fleetwood on Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shots fired into Surrey house

Kerry-Lynne Findlay said that divisions within the Conservative Party have been exaggerated. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No Conservative leadership crisis – South Surrey-White Rock MP

Fraser Health has opened a COVID-19 rapid test distribution centre at Bear Creek Park. (Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey sees 30% drop in COVID cases, but that comes with decreased eligibility to testing

Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4, 2021 in a fatal shooting in Whalley. Her family has now set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a bursary for a student overcoming adversity. (GoFundMe photo)
Surrey murder victim’s family fundraising for high school bursary for overcoming adversity