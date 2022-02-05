Shots fired into Surrey house

Shooting happened in the 16400-block of 86B Avenue

Surrey RCMP were on scene at a Fleetwood house Saturday (Feb. 5) after a shooting.

The shooting happened at a house in the 16400-block of 86B Avenue.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said “at least” three shots struck the side of a large two-storey house, and there were “several bullet casings on the roadway (and) sidewalk as well as a couple in the yard of the residence.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

As of Feb. 5, there has been one homicide and at least 13 confirmed incidents of shots fired, according to Surrey RCMP, but only locations of eight incidents have been confirmed.

Earlier this week, after a shooting at a different house in Newton, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader the detachment does not send out news releases for every shots fired call officers attend.

“A determination is made based on the circumstances of the incident with public safety/ interest and investigational needs taken into consideration.”

More to come.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

