A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Unknown if there are any injuries

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Merritt led to an exchange of gunshots on Monday morning.

Just after 5a.m., an on-duty officer noticed a mid-2000’s dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road.

Upon approaching to speak with the driver, the rear passenger window opened and the officer was shot at.

Uninjured, he fired several shots back at the vehicle, as it quickly fled from the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the Gateway 286 interchange.

It may have bullet holes and/or broken windows. It is not known if any of the officer’s shots hit anyone in the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”, said Merritt Detachment Commander Josh Roda.

READ MORE: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

crimeMerrittRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland
Next story
Missing senior with dementia attempting to hitchhike from Chilliwack to Kamloops

Just Posted

New caption Eagles here
Make the most of winter break with themed skates at Centennial Arena

Bev Sundeen is giving away free meals and gifts on Facebook to those in need. (Images via Facebook screenshots)
Cloverdale woman running free ‘24 Days of Gifting’ initiative on Facebook

Teaser photo
Bonkowski’s 4 goals in back-to-back wins help Surrey Eagles roll into holiday break

Santa Claus arrived by fire truck at the Tong Louie YMCA in Surrey on Sunday, to help the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society hand out presents at their annual Adopt a Family event. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Santa Claus arrives by fire truck at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA Sunday

Pop-up banner image