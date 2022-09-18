Shots fired at home overnight in Newton, no injuries reported

An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo) An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo) An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo) An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo) An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo) An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey Mounties are on scene in Newton after receiving reports of shots fired in a Surrey neighbourhood.

After the incident was called in, Surrey RCMP responded around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18) in the 12300-block of 68 Avenue. Gunfire was aimed at a residence in the neighbourhood, but no person sustained any injuries.

Multiple bullet holes were observed in the exterior of the front of the house, with more than 20 evidence markers placed on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are canvassing the area to obtain more information, including speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca) to remain anonymous.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

ShootingSurrey